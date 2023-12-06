Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway With Lottery Tickets

“America Idol” winner Nick Fradiani stars as ‘Neil Diamond – Then’.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

Yesterday, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre with the traditional first anniversary gift of paper lottery tickets for the entire audience.

See photos below! 

“America Idol” winner Nick Fradiani, who stars as ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the hit musical told the audience about the gift, joked that any lucky winners were obligated to take him on a vacation and then posed for photos with a few lucky audience members.

 

In addition to Fradiani, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, also features Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Chita Rivera Award® winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

 

As previously announced, Amber Ardolino will take over the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’ starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

 

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’),Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

 

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

 

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant),Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

 

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

 

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

 

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

 

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit: https://www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr

 

Photo credit: Tricia Baron 

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

A Beautiful Noise
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical




RELATED STORIES

1
Amber Ardolino WIll Join A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as Marcia Murphy Next Year Photo
Amber Ardolino WIll Join A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as 'Marcia Murphy' Next Year

Amber Ardolino is joining the cast of A Beautiful Noise next year! Ardolino will play ‘Marcia Murphey’ on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

2
Video: Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

In this video, watch as Ben breaks down Steven Hoggett's choreography for Broadway's A Beautiful Noise with the help of dance captains Jess LeProtto and Robert Pendilla. Can you keep up?

3
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani is currently starring Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. Get a first look at footage!

4
Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classis Holly Holy written by Neil Diamond.  Sonny Paladino was the Musical Director of this recording. See photos from inside the studio!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book
Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie
A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6th, 2023
Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the YearTony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year
Red Bull Theater 20th Anniversary To Feature Audra McDonald, Patrick Page, Santino Fontana, Reeve Carney, and MoreRed Bull Theater 20th Anniversary To Feature Audra McDonald, Patrick Page, Santino Fontana, Reeve Carney, and More

Videos

Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You