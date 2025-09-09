 tracker
Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes'

The evening shined a spotlight on the indispensable individuals whose work often happens behind the scenes.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
The American Theatre Wing held its annual fall gala on Monday, September 8, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street, with this year’s event honoring the “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry.” Check out photos from inside the star-studded event!

The evening shined a spotlight on the indispensable individuals whose work often happens behind the scenes—from dressers who pull off seamless quick changes, to swings and understudies who step into roles at a moment’s notice, to makeup artists responsible for Broadway’s most iconic looks. These members of the theatrical community rarely receive public recognition, but remain vital to the success of every production.

The gala’s special concert program featured performances by an all-star lineup, including Sara Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Bernadette Peters, André De Shields, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Francis Jue, Jennifer Simard, and Myles Frost. Each artist dedicated their appearance to a personal “Unsung Hero,” celebrating the people who made an indelible impact on their careers and the Broadway community at large.

The 2025 Fall Gala reaffirmed the American Theatre Wing’s commitment to uplifting all those who contribute to the art form, onstage and off.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Guests at the American Theatre Wing Gala

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Guests at the American Theatre Wing Gala

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
American Theatre Wing Gala

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Andre De Shields

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Benjamin Rauhala

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Francis Jue

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Heather Hitchens

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Jennifer Simard

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Myles Frost

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Robyn Hurder, Mara Davi, Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Sara Bareilles, Shoshana Bean

Photos: 2025 American Theatre Wing Gala Celebrates 'Unsung Heroes' Image
Ted Chapin


