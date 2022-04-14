Photos: 1776's Scott Pask & Emilio Sosa Share Their Designs With the Company
1776 will begin performances in September 2022 at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre in New York City.
Scenic Designer Scott Pask and Costume Designer Emilio Sosa visited the 1776 rehearsal to share their designs with the company.
Check out photos below!
About 1776
They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?
Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.
The A.R.T./Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 1776 begins at A.R.T. on Tuesday, May 17 and plays through Sunday, July 24. Following its premiere at A.R.T., 1776 will begin performances in September 2022 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre in New York City before embarking on a 16-city national tour in February 2023.
DETAILS:
Book by Peter Stone
Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards
Based on a Concept by Sherman Edwards
Directed by Jeffrey L. Page (he/him) and Diane Paulus (she/her)
Choreography by Jeffrey L. Page (he/him)
A co-production with Roundabout Theatre Company
Scenic Design by Scott Pask (he/him)
Costume Design by Emilio Sosa (he/him)
Lighting Design by Jennifer Schriever (she/her)
Sound Design by Jonathan Deans (he/him)
Projection Design by David Bengali (he/him)
Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Mia Neal (she/her)
Music Supervisor David Chase (he/him)
Orchestrator John Clancy (he/him)
Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (she/her)
Music Director Ryan Cantwell (he/him)
Production Stage Manager Alfredo Macias (he/him)
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Costume Designer Emilio Sosa and Director Jeffrey L. Page present the design for 1776
Scenic Designer Scott Pask and Directors Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page present the design for 1776
Costume designs by Emilio Sosa for 1776
Costume Designer Emilio Sosa presents his designs for 1776
Hair, Make-Up, and Wig Designer Mia Neal with members of the company of 1776
Sara Porkalob views costume designs by Emilio Sosa for 1776
Scenic Designer Scott Pask and Director Diane Paulus discuss set renderings for 1776
Scenic Designer Scott Pask adjusts the set model for 1776