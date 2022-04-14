Photos: 1776's Scott Pask & Emilio Sosa Share Their Designs With the Company

Click Here for More Articles on 1776

Scenic Designer Scott Pask and Costume Designer Emilio Sosa visited the 1776 rehearsal to share their designs with the company.

About 1776

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?

Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

The A.R.T./Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 1776 begins at A.R.T. on Tuesday, May 17 and plays through Sunday, July 24. Following its premiere at A.R.T., 1776 will begin performances in September 2022 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre in New York City before embarking on a 16-city national tour in February 2023.

Book by Peter Stone

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Based on a Concept by Sherman Edwards

Directed by Jeffrey L. Page (he/him) and Diane Paulus (she/her)

Choreography by Jeffrey L. Page (he/him)

A co-production with Roundabout Theatre Company

Scenic Design by Scott Pask (he/him)

Costume Design by Emilio Sosa (he/him)

Lighting Design by Jennifer Schriever (she/her)

Sound Design by Jonathan Deans (he/him)

Projection Design by David Bengali (he/him)

Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Mia Neal (she/her)

Music Supervisor David Chase (he/him)

Orchestrator John Clancy (he/him)

Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (she/her)

Music Director Ryan Cantwell (he/him)

Production Stage Manager Alfredo Macias (he/him)