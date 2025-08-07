Photo: MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Releases New Artwork Showing Totoro for the First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at new artwork for the stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro in the West End. See the photo here!



Marking the first official image released of Basil Twist’s awe-inspiring puppet, the new artwork captures the iconic bus stop scene where Mei and Satuski encounter the forest spirit Totoro for the first time together.



Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) from Hayao Miyazaki’s celebrated 1988 animated feature film, the production is directed by Improbable Co-Founder, Phelim McDermott. Winner of six Olivier Awards and five WhatsOnStage Awards, My Neighbour Totoro broke the Barbican’s Box Office record for most tickets sold in a single day in April 2022, ahead of its global premiere in October 2022. Following both critical and audience acclaim, the production returned to the Barbican Centre for a strictly limited run in Autumn 2023 and closed in March 2024. It is currently running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End until March 2026.



The cast includes Victoria Chen in the role of Mei, Ami Okumura Jones as Mei’s older sister Satsuki, Dai Tabuchi as Tatsuo, Jacqueline Tate as Granny, and Ai Ninomiya as the Singer.



The show’s unique Kazego Puppetry Ensemble includes Rachel Clare Chan, Sally Cheng, Sabrina Pui Yee Chin, Victor Itang, Gabriel S Janoras, Anna Kato, Heather Lai, Ronnie Lee, Matthew Leonhart, Kumiko Mendl (Nurse Emiko), Annakanako Mohri, Lucy Park, Richard P. Peralta, Chloe Ragrag and Shaofan Wilson (Miss Hara).



Completing the company is Phyllis Ho (Yasuko), Steven Nguyen (Kanta), Jamie Zubairi (Hiroshi) and Deanna Myers (Tsukiko), and Swing puppeteers Boaz Chad, Wenshin Lee, Amber Lin, Sera Maehara and Nathaniel Tan.



Satsuki and Mei’s mother has taken ill. In order to be closer to her while she recovers in a rural convalescent hospital, their father moves the two sisters from their home in a city to the countryside. And though the countryside is beautiful and the people friendly, it’s hard not to be scared when the wind rustles the trees at night. As the sisters explore their new surroundings, young Mei encounters magical creatures and the ancient protector of the forest she calls "Totoro" – and they are to be the girls’ neighbours.

Although Satsuki doesn’t believe her little sister at first, they are soon both swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours – transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.