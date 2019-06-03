Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Elaine May Poses in 2009

Jun. 3, 2019  

We're flashing back through the photo archives of BroadwayWorld's very own Walter McBride to bring you some shots of 2019 Tony nominee Elaine May a decade ago, at the opening night performance of WEST SIDE STORY at the Palace Theatre.

Elaine May was a founding member of the improvisational theater groups the Compass Players and The Second City. She first came to national prominence with Nichols and May, her improvisational comedy duo with Mike Nichols, which became an immediate and overnight sensation, and stands as one of the most iconic comedy teams in history. Their hit recordings include the Grammy Award-winning chart-topping classic, An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May, Improvisations to Music, Mike Nichols and Elaine May Examine Doctors, and In Retrospect; and their work has influenced many of the greatest comedians of our time, including Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, and the "Saturday Night Live" Not Ready for Prime Time Players. By perfecting the art of improvisation and introducing it to the public through their appearances in clubs and on television and radio, Nichols and May forever changed the face of comedy, and our collective sense of humor. Ms. May's select writing credits include the films The Birdcage starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane (reuniting her with Mike Nichols), Heaven Can Wait, Wolf, Reds, Primary Colors, A New Leaf, and Ishtar (she also directed the latter two films). Ms. May also directed the hit 1972 film, The Heartbreak Kid. The Waverly Gallery marks Elaine May's first appearance on Broadway since her 1960 debut in An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Elaine May arriving for the Opening Night Performance of WEST SIDE STORY at the Palace Theatre in New York City. March 19, 2009



