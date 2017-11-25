Photo Flash: WHO'S HOLIDAY Spends Time with Some 'Friends' Between Shows and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week WHO'S HOLIDAY is spending the afternoon between shows with some unexpected guests, plus regional friends check in around the country! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Who's Holiday (Off-Broadway): @queenlesli Since there is no intermission in @whosholiday here is my #SIP (Saturday Inbetweenshow Pic), and since I am the only cast member I had to ask Robert and Porg to be a part of it.

39 Steps (Regional): @kevincirone The cast of THE 39 STEPS! #sip #39StepsBoston @broadwayworld @moonboxproductions @sjgadzooks @bobmussett

Cinderella (Regional): @thegrowingstage Saturday Intermission Pic! Hereâ€™s the cast of Cinderella #CinderellaTGS #DennisTakesOver #NJTheatreRocks #SIP #BroadwayWorld @officialbroadwayworld

Chemo Barbie (Regional): @chemobarbieshow Backstage. #sip @actorsequity

Her lips are pips, I call her hips twirly and whirly! ??????#SIP #ABTSouthPacific #honeybun #twodoeshay #popcorn #shesatitagain A post shared by Ashley Nicole Martin (@ashwithasplash) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PST





