Photo Flash: Valerie Harper Offers Rare Q&A for MY MOM & THE GIRL

On Wednesday Nov 8th, Tony nominee Valerie Harper (LOOPED), Susie Singer Carter, Liz Torres and the cast of the critically acclaimed short film MY MOM & THE GIRL (www.mymomandthegirl.com) gathered for a special Academy screening in the ballroom of world famous Hollywood Museum (located in the historic Max Factor Building). Check out photos from the event below!



The profound experience created by museum Founder and President, Donelle Dadigan, was the ultimate definition of an intimate gala. With more that 150 in attendance, patrons still felt as though they were in the comfort of a private gathering. The screening offered a unique atmosphere with eight areas to lounge on sofas and chairs while viewing the film amongst friends and colleagues, including an eclectic list of personalities such as Marion Ross, Roslyn Kind, Geri Jewell, Kate Linder and more



As Actor, Producer and Director for "My Mom and the Girl," Susie Singer Carter remarked, "It was a transcendent evening that paralleled the spirit of our film ... love, light, generosity and gratitude. A sense of family permeated the magical setting, the fabulous Hollywood Museum, with everyone decidedly wanting the world to see this little film! What more could I ask for."



The lively and hysterical Q&A to follow featured cast members Joshua McClenney, DawnMarie Ferrara, Susie Singer Carter, Liz Torres and Valerie Harper. The general consensus from the audience was that the filmmakers should be praised for telling a compelling and relatable story about life with Alzheimer's for both the affected and effected. As screener guest, Geri Jewell, remarked "It is a pleasure to view a film that so successfully found the humor as well as the drama of what all too often is a sad situation in the everyday life of so many people in this country." "Show it again!", exclaimed Marion Ross, and adding, "Valerie's heart and warmth shine through this touching and loving tribute to a mother's struggle with Alzheimer's."

Valerie Harper received a Tony nomination for her performance in 2010's LOOPED. Her other Broadway credits include THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE, OVID'S METAMORPHOSES, SOMETHING DIFFERENT, WILDCAT and TAKE ME ALONG. She is perhaps best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern in both THE Mary Tyler Moore SHOW and the subsequent spin-off series RHODA.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/183072790

Behind the scenes: https://vimeo.com/187735007

Photo Credits: Photos by Bill Dow

