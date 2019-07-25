Photo Flash: Tzi Ma, Li Jun Li And Celia Au Celebrate Netflix's WU ASSASSINS Trailer Sneak Peek

The Asian American arts community turned out for Wu Assassins' stars Tzi Ma, Li Jun Li and Celia Au who were celebrating the release of the trailer for their new Netflix action series at The Concept, located in the cellar of Hotel 50 Bowery in New York's Chinatown on Tuesday, July 23rd. Assassins' themed Papo J's vodka cocktails and miniature cupcakes created by Roger Yeh of YehCakes Custom Cakes, were served.

Created by John Wirth and Tony Krantz, Wu Assassins follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad's pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the "Wu Xing." After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.

Wu Assassins stars Iko Uwais (The Raid, Mile 22, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Kai Jin, Byron Mann as Uncle Six (The Expanse, Arrow, Altered Carbon, Hell on Wheels), Li Jun Li (Quantico, The Exorcist) as Jenny Wah, Celia Au (Lodge 49, Revenge of the Green Dragon) as Ying Ying, Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands, Deadpool 2, Iron Fist) as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao (The Walking Dead, The Originals, Sleepy Hollow) as Tommy Wah, Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as Alec McCullough, Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) as Christine Gavin, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Arrival, Meditation Park, Milan, The Man in the High Castle, Hell on Wheels, Veep) as Mr. Young, JuJu Chan as Zan, Summer Glau as Miss Jones, Robin McLeavy as Maggie McCullough, and Travis Caldwell as Gideon.

Wirth serves as executive producer alongside Stephen Fung, Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes and Tony Krantz. Uwais co-executive produces with Cameron Litvack, David Simkins, Jonathan Lloyd Walker and Katheryn Winnick. Directors of the series include Krantz, Stephen Fung, Roel Reiné, Toa Fraser, Katheryn Winnick and Michael Nankin. The series is written by Wirth, Cameron Litvack, David Simkins, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Yalun Tu and Jessica Chou.

Wu Assassins launches globally on Netflix August 8, 2019.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You