Photo Flash: Tituss Burgess Makes Carnegie Hall Debut with Help from Jane Krakowski, Orfeh & More!
Over the weekend, Emmy-nominated Broadway star Tituss Burgess made his Carnegie Hall debut in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with a tribute concert to the music of Stephen Sondheim. Titled Take Me to the World, guest artists included Jane Krakowski, Orfeh, Michael McElroy and Lillias White. Directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman with music direction by Charlie Rosen, the program focused on the music of Sondheim - on the occasion of his upcoming 90th birthday - and its singular impact on Burgess's life and artistic trajectory.
On curating the program, Tituss offered, "Sondheim is a religion. I don't claim to have some profound knowledge on interpreting his catalog, but I do have an expert awareness on how deeply I've been affected by his vast array of compositions. I simply want to thank him for what he's given me and so many other people."
Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess is quickly emerging as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim.
Photo Credit: Fadi Kheir
Michael McElroy, Jane Krakowski, Orfeh, and Lillias White
Tituss Burgess, Orfeh, Lillias White and Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski
Tituss Burgess and Lillias White
Tituss Burgess and company
Tituss Burgess and company
Tituss Burgess and company
Tituss Burgess and company
Tituss Burgess and company
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski
