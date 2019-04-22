Photo Flash: Time for a Historemix! First Look at the Queens of SIX

Apr. 22, 2019  

On the heels of its UK debut and wildly popular West End run, Chicago Shakespeare stages the North American premiere of SIX. The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the "Ladies in Waiting," the all-woman ensemble traverses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed to the top of the UK charts.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/SIX or follow the Queens' ascent at #SIXChicago on @chicagoshakes.

Photo Credit: Jeff Sciortino

Photo Flash: Time for a Historemix! First Look at the Queens of SIX
Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Adrianna Hicks

Photo Flash: Time for a Historemix! First Look at the Queens of SIX
Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Adrianna Hicks



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Breaking: OKLAHOMA!, TOOTSIE & More Earn Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Kennedy Center's THE WHO'S TOMMY
  • Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • What the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2019 Tony Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup