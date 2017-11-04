Photo Flash: They're All There For You! FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway
Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther are back! Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment present FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show by the creators of Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical and 90210! The Musical. Performances began October 13, at St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues) and continue through December 31. The company celebrated their opening night last night, check out the photos below!
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV's Friends! You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi! Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of a group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a seemingly typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. Get ready to PIVOT to St Luke's Theatre!
Created by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the duo that created five critically acclaimed musical parodies including Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NY Times Critics' Pick), 90210! The Musical, Full House! The Musical starring Perez Hilton, Showgirls! The Musical, and Katdashians! The Musical!
Directed by Paul Stancato (Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion King) with music by Assaf Gleizner, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody's six-member cast will feature Seth Blum (90210! The Musical) as Chandler, Lisa Graye (Balloon Boy: The Musical) as Monica, Katie Johantgen(Lucky Stiff) as Phoebe, Patricia Sabulis (Ambition: The American Female Serial Killer Musical) as Rachel, Alan Trinca (Full House! The Musical) as Joey, and Landon Zwick(90210! The Musical) as Ross.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
