Photo Flash: The Skivvies Bring a Taste of Undie-Rock to Los Angeles

Chris Isaacson Presents recently brought acclaimed undie-rock stars The Skivvies will to Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood for one show only. Check out the photos below!

Award-winning Broadway performers Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley came to Los Angeles with the most outrageous, feel good 'undie-rock' concert of the year. This acclaimed duo performs clever genre-hopping musical arrangements that showcase the artists' soaring voices and tight harmonies - all with a minimalist dress code to reflect their stripped-down musical style. Rapidly building a widespread following, The Skivvies have performed in leading venues such as 54 Below in NYC, and they have been featured in People Magazine, The New York Times, BuzzFeed, Time Out New York, and Sports Illustrated.

Special guests included (in alphabetical order) Meghan Amram, Anna Grace Barlow, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Aasia LaShay Bullock, Kenton Chen, LaVance Colley, Mary Faber, Injoy Fountain, JackBenny (Jack Lipson and Benny Lipson), Payson Lewis, Brett Ryback, and Zakiya Young.

Photo Credit: Tony DiMaio, Courtesy of Chris Isaacson Presents

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You