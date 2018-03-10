Photo Flash: The Merry Murderesses Collect for BC/EFA, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the merry murderesses of Chicago collect money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Chicago (National Tour): @kate.wesler How full is YOUR bucket? Help some merry murderesses raise money for an important cause #BCEFA #nationaltour #SIP #CHICAGO #KITTYkate

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Two Show Day?? Letâ€™s do this, comrades! â€"â€"â€"â€"â€" #anastasia #saturday #Gleb #SIP #anastasiamusical #russia #leningrad #onceuponadecember #broadway #broadhurst #theater #journeytothepast #44thst #timessquare #comrade #anya #nevaflows #still

West Side Story in Concert: @aliewoldt #westcoaststory #SIP! #mccallumwss #westsidestory @mccallumtheatre #concertversion #bernsteinat100 @officialbroadwayworld #saturdayintermissionpic

Cabaret (Regional): @kellyfelthous We are so close to the end and @geloots is really struggling with imminent loss... #worldfamousnovelist #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #suitup #cabaret #cliff #cliffordbradshaw #strikeapose #cabaretaurora

Jerry Springer: The Opera (Off-Broadway): @missjillysue Giving you Fearless Girl today at Jerry Springer! Also a little Matilda! #myjerryspringermoment #sip #thenewgroup #babyjanelives #matilda @officialbroadwayworld #whateverhappenedtobabyjane

Beauty and the Beast (Regional); @jkmckay Bouche-squared #SIP #madamedelagrandebouche #beautyandthebeast #BATBLOT #randolphtheatre #lowerossingtontheatre #disney





Related Articles