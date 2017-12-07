Photo Flash: The Boys Are Back In Town! First Look at JERSEY BOYS at New World Stages

The Boys are back in town! See brand-new production photos for the off-Broadway engagement of the Tony Award-winning hit, Jersey Boys!

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massi and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio. The production also includes Stephen Cerf, Andrew Frace, Natalie Gallo, Jon Hacker, Christopher Messina, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Rachel Schur, Dru Serkes.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Lindsay Levine, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, Tommy Mottola.

Photos by Joan Marcus.



