Photo Flash: Take a Look at Taylor Iman Jones as Princess in EMOJILAND

Taylor Iman Jones has temporarily joined the cast of Emojiland The Musical, stepping into the role of Princess for Lesli Margherita who is away for one week (Feb 18 - 23, a total of 8 performances), reprising her Olivier-winning role as Inez in the concert of Zorro: The Musical.

Take a look at Taylor Iman Jones as Princess below!

Taylor was part of the original Broadway cast of Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day, and was recently announced to co-star with Beth Leavel in the Broadway-bound musical, The Devil Wears Prada. Most recently, she made her Roundabout Theatre debut in Scotland, PA. In 2019, she appeared in The Tale of Despereaux at The Old Globe in San Diego, and The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center. In 2014, she appeared in the National tour of American Idiot. A California native, she has performed regionally with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, Center Rep, Berkeley Playhouse, and others.



Emojiland The Musical runs through Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters? Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





