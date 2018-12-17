Photo Flash: See Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher During Rehearsals for RENT LIVE

RENT
Dec. 17, 2018  

Fox goes bohemian on January 27, 2019 when they premiere RENT LIVE, and they have just released rehearsal photos for production, see them below!

Actress Kiersey Clemons ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher ("Hamilton," 2017 winner of "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ("Second Act," "Grease: Live"), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt ("Nashville"), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe ("Dancing with the Stars") and performer Valentina ("RuPaul's Drag Race") are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event. Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

Sonya Tayeh and Marc Platt

Sonya Tayeh, Michael Greif, and JorDan Fisher

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Cast of Rent

Mario

JorDan Fisher

Cast of Rent

Brennin Hunt

Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersey Clemons

Brandon Victor Dixon and Tinashe

Tinashe and Brennin Hunt

Brennin Hunt and Tinashe

JorDan Fisher

Michael Greif and Sonya Tayeh

