Photo Flash: See First-Look Images From DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
Dolly wrote 14 original songs for the musical film
A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton's Christmas on THE SQUARE is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.
Nine-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton will play "ANGEL."
See first-look images from the film below!
Photo Credit: Netflix
