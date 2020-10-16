Photo Flash: See Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and More at the Opening of Radial Park's PURPLE RAIN
Purple Rain is the latest live show at the new simultaneously cinematic and theatrical drive-in and includes specially interwoven musical numbers from the hit movie.
Stars of Radial Park's Purple Rain, Aaron Marcellus ("The Kid"), Nick Rashad Burroughs ("Morris") Lenesha "Sister" Randolph ("Mother"), and Chevonne Ricci (Apollonia), celebrated the opening of the latest theatrical drive-in experience on the screen and stage of Radial Park at Halletts Point Play.
See photos below!
1984's rock-musical drama and Academy Award winner for Original Song Score, Purple Rain is the latest live show at the new simultaneously cinematic and theatrical drive-in and includes specially interwoven musical numbers from the hit-movie, including Let's Go Crazy, Jungle Love, Take Me With U, The Beautiful Ones, Darling Nikki, Sex Shooter, The Bird, I Would Die For You, and Baby I'm A Star performed in-time with the movie, alongside a live 8- piece band.
Radial Park is a brand-new Broadway-centric drive-in movie experience featuring live performances at Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline. The first-of-its-kind drive-in features a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Gillian Glasco
Bishop Mitchell Taylor
Nick Rashad Burroughs and Aaron Marcellus
Lenesha Randolph
Chevonne Ricci
Purple Rain Cast
Ana Carmela Ramirez
Alton Alburo, Liz Sharpe, Caroline Neff, Noel Anthony Martinez
Soara Joyce-Ross
Jawan Jackson
Aaron Marcellus and Felicia Boswell
Jeremy Gaston and Carla R. Stewart
NYC Councilman Donovan Richards and Tameeka Richards
NYC Councilman Donovan Richards, Tameeka Richards and Bishop Taylor
Sheldon Henry
Rickey Tripp, Preston Dugger, Daniel J. Watts
NYC Councilman Donovan Richards
Bishop Mitchell Taylor
Condola Rashad, Derrick Baskin, Daniel J. Watts
Chevonne Ricci
Lenesha Randolph
Lenesha Randolph
Chevonne Ricci
