Photo Flash: STICKS & STONES Cast Members Walk the Virtual Red Carpet

The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones officially took place on October 16, 2020.

Oct. 17, 2020  

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar, the stream benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation. The production is available now through October 20 (8pm) and can be watched here.

Members of the cast took part in a virtual red carpet, as well as a cast party over Zoom, which was put together by graphics designer Treston Henderson. Check out photos below!

Sticks & Stones adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying. Joshua Colley (Les Misérables, Newsies) will star as David. Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) will portray David's father, Jesse. George Salazar (Be More Chill, Godspell) will appear as King Saul, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical, Hair, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) will make a cameo performance as The Prophet Samuel, and six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald will appear as David's mother.

During the free stream, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta. Born This Way Foundation supports the mental and emotional wellness of young people and works with them to create a kinder, braver world. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Sticks & Stones was written by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and conductor John McDaniel (Grease, Annie Get Your Gun, Catch Me if You Can, TV's "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon (Broadway's original run of Les Misérables, the upcoming film Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth J. Lane). The musical was recently presented at a private industry workshop in Nashville and was the winner of the 2017 Florida Theatrical Association's New Musical Discovery series.

Andrea Mantilla

Arianna Cervo

Cassie Donegen

Chase Tucker

Clarence McDaniel

Darci Wantiez

Delaney Horton

Gabriella Gonzalez

Hannah Carter

Hannah Clark

Jackson Hurt

James Ignacio

Madison Eckerson

Megan Edelstein

Megan O'Donnell

Ross Coughlin

Sara Romanello

Treston Henderson

Cast Party

Cast Party


