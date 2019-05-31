FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

May. 31, 2019  

Last night, May 30, Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman attended Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42. They came backstage after the show to take pictures with the cast and director, Joel Grey.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes, Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe tevko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Patti LuPone with the company of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Patti LuPone, Joel Grey

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Patti LuPone, Joel Grey, Zalmen Mlotek, Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Jackie Hoffman

Photo Flash: Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman Visit FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Patti LuPone, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Joel Grey, and the company of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

buy tickets


Related Articles


3 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Sierra Boggess, and More Join INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Rialto Chatter: HAIRSPRAY To Launch National Tour Fall 2020?
  • Jimmy Award Winner Renee Rapp Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS
  • The Muny Announces Complete Casting For PAINT YOUR WAGON
  • 2018/2019 Is The Best Attended And Highest Grossing Season In Broadway History
  • Laura Benanti Will Sing on New MY FAIR LADY EP

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup