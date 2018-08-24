Photo Flash: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Celebrates 300 Performances

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The gods have smiled upon Once On This Island! The Tony Award-winning revival just celebrated 300 performances on Broadway, check out photos from the celebration below!

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

The cast is currently led by Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Tamyra Gray (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), and Alex Newell (Asaka), as well as Loren Lott (Ti Moune).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You