Photo Flash: ON YOUR FEET National Tour Celebrates One Year of Performances

The First National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! celebrated one year of performances on Saturday, September 22 at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.

Check out pictures below of the cast with their one-year anniversary cake!

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The hit Broadway musical stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinezplays Emilio Estefan.

The cast also stars Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin (West Side Story, In the Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast, Wicked) who created the role, as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Jason Martinez (Jersey Boys, The Capeman) as Gloria's father, José Fajardo; Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Carlos Carreras and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio. Rounding out the ensemble are Anthony Alfaro, Jonathan Arana, Skizzo Arnedillo, Danny Burgos, Shadia Fairuz, Adriel Flete, Jennifer Florentino, Devon Goffman, Hector Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Alejandra Matos, Claudia Mulet, Eddie Noel, Marina Pires, Jeremey Adam Rey, Joseph Rivera, Maria Rodriguez, Shani Talmor and Claudia Yanez.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!, including Music DirectorClay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (reeds), Jorge Casas (bass), who is Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz (trumpet), Stephen Flakus (guitar), Jean-Christophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Christie Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! Her past regional credits include In the Heights (Vanessa - Broadway World Award winner), West Side Story and The D*Word.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume DesignerEmilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), ON YOUR FEET! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).



On Your Feet company with their one year cake

On Your Feet one year cake

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You