Photo Flash: NYTW Celebrates London Cast Of HADESTOWN At National Theatre

HADESTOWN has been playing to enthusiastic preview audiences in the Olivier Theatre at the National Theatre in London since November 2.

After the sold-out Saturday evening performance, HADESTOWN cast members and creative team joined New York Theater Workshop sponsors for a post-show reception in the Ashcroft Room at the National Theatre.

In the warmth of summertime, songwriter Orpheus and his muse Eurydice are living it up and falling in love. But as winter approaches, reality sets in: these young dreamers can't survive on songs alone. Tempted by the promise of plenty, Eurydice is lured to the depths of industrial Hadestown. On a quest to save her, Orpheus journeys to the underworld where their trust in each other is put to a final test.

The cast includes Sharif Afifi, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Rosie Fletcher, Amber Gray, Beth Hinton-Lever, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Eva Noblezada, Seyi Omooba, Gloria Onitiri, Patrick Page, Aiesha Pease, Joseph Prouse, Jordan Shaw and Shaq Taylor.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, with set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreography by David Neumann, musical direction and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, orchestrations and arrangements by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg.

Produced in association with Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

