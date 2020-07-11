Photo Flash: Moonlit Wings' Virtual Camps Kick Off With Special Guest Grace DeAmicis From HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Teenage Star Grace DeAmicis, from the Tony-award winning play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," popped in to chat about her training and experiences working on Broadway with young performers at Moonlit Wings Productions.

The meet-and-greet was the finale of Moonlit Wings' "Virtual Broadway Camp", a program from their new summer series of online camps and classes. Young performers ages 7-14 meet online to explore short scripts inspired by Broadway hits, jam to popular show tunes, take on improvisation, and more over the weeklong event.

Walid Chaya, Artistic Director/Founder of Moonlit Wings said, "It's a joy to bring the magic of Broadway to the homes of our young performers, especially in a time where kids feel distant from their friends and are missing social interaction." Chaya developed the creative curriculum and when this summer's 13th season of scheduled programs was cancelled, he took action in light of the pandemic.

Grace answered many questions during the event, including these crowd favorites:

Question: What was it like auditioning for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"?

Grace: I have my agent, for my first audition we just had a scene so it was pretty fun. It was a short audition process, about two weeks.

Question: Did you read the "Harry Potter" books or see any of the movies before you auditioned for the role?

Grace: I read the first three books, then the last two books and I watched all the movies before I went in [to audition].

Question: What was your reaction when you found out you landed the role in "Harry Potter" on Broadway?

Grace: I was very surprised. I was super excited! It was so cool, a dream come true and insane to think that I'm actually going to be on Broadway.

Question: What is it like being a teenager on Broadway?

Grace: It's so much fun! It's definitely strict with schoolwork and all that stuff but it's definitely worth it. You just have to make sure you manage your schedule, keep up with your training and everything like that.

Question: Do you go to school?

Grace: Right now we're not in school but during the show I did online school, kind of like what we did in COVID. I went to a normal performing arts school in Charlotte, so I just did the same work as everyone did online.

Question: What made you want to become an actor?

Grace: I started dancing when I was around two, and my sister was into acting and we did school plays...I got really excited about it and thought "this is something I definitely want to do." So I got into community theatre and just started training a lot more.

Question: What do you enjoy most about acting?

Grace: I like meeting new people and getting to express myself through different characters.

Question: What is your favorite musical?

Grace: My favorite musical is probably "Hamilton" or "Spamalot" and "Dear Evan Hansen" obviously.

Question: If you can be any other character on any other Broadway show, what would it be?

Grace: When I am older I would love to play Fiona in "Shrek," Heather Chandler [from Heathers the Musical], and Amélie in "Amélie."

Program Instructor Veronica Lowe said, "This was my first time directing over the Internet, and the kids were eager to learn and ready to help each other. It's a medium where kids from all over the country were able to participate and have a chance to get creative together in quarantine."

Virtual camp resumes the week of July 20th with a new theme: "Wonderful Wizards & Witches" and registration is open for ages 7-14. This summer, Moonlit Wings will donate a portion of proceeds from all virtual camps and classes to the NAACP Education Fund.

Moonlit Wings Productions is a two-time WINNER of Washington Family Magazine's 2020 "Best for Families" contest for the categories of "Best Arts Program" and "Best Children's Theatre & Drama Instruction." Programs are available virtually to families based anywhere and directly to those residing in the Greater DC area, New York City and Los Angeles.

For more information about Moonlit Wings award-winning acting programs, please visit moonlitwings.org or email info@moonlitwings.org.



Young performers from Moonlit Wings Productions Virtual Broadway Camp chatted with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Grace DeAmicis during an online meet-and-greet

An autographed headshot To Moonlit Wings Campers from Grace DeAmicis

