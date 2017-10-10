Photo Flash: Meet the Company of MCC's Next Show- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Oct. 10, 2017  

MCC Theater will soon present the second show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman.

The cast will feature Nabiyah Be (Black Panther, Hadestown), MaameYaa Boafo (Untamed), Paige Gilbert (Street Children), Obie Award winner Zainab Jah (Eclipsed), Nike Kadri (The Death of the Last Black Man...), Abena Mensah-Bonsu (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Mirirai Sithole (The Death of the Last Black Man...), and Lortel Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Familiar).

As previously announced, School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play begins previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Thursday, November 2, 2017, with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 19, 2017.

In School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter--and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. How far would you go to be queen bee?

The company just met the press and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Timmy Blupe

From This Author BWW News Desk

