Photo Flash: Marymount Manhattan Visits Alum Michael Lee Brown at DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Michael Lee Brown joined the Dear Evan Hansen company in October 2016 as understudy for all three young male roles. He has now played Jared, Connor and Evan to acclaim!

Marymount Manhattan mentor Pat Hoag Simon and fellow alum singer/songwriter Rafael Rodriguez stopped by to say congratulations! Check out the photos below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

Photos courtesy of Patricia Hoag Simon

