Photo Flash: Mandy Gonzalez Visits the 11th Annual DARE TO GO BEYOND Camp!

Mandy Gonzalez, who currently plays 'Angelica' in the hit Broadway show Hamilton stopped by the 11th Annual Dare to Go Beyond (D2GB) Children's Performing Arts Camp hosted by R.Evolución Latina (RL). Mandy led a brief Q&A with campers and shared her story and voice inspiring the campers to believe in themselves. Check out photos from the event below!

R.Evolución Latina (RL) is an organization that empowers the artistic community, and inspires growth within the Latino community through educational support programs, productions and partnerships. With the slogan "Dare to Go Beyond", the organization is modeled on what it calls "The Circle Effect", a platform that seeks to create a multilevel, multicultural, and multigenerational community where leaders are nurtured and supported, and they in turn make a difference and support others in their neighborhood.

RL's most celebrated programs include the Beyond Workshop Series, an adult educational scholarship for professional and emerging artists, and the D2GB School Arts Program, which brings teaching artists to New York City schools year-round. The program integrates theater, dance, and music into the classroom to enhance achievement in math, science, literacy, languages, problem-solving, and critical thinking, among other areas.

For information about all of R.Evolución Latina's educational, community, and international partnership programs, the public can visit www.REvolucionLatina.org







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You