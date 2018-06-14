Photo Flash: Mandarin Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Premieres at Shanghai Disney

Shanghai Disney Resort recently celebrated the premiere of the new Mandarin production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST musical with the 'tale as old as time' captivating audiences for the first time in Disneytown. Check out photos from the production below!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history, came to life on stage today for the first time in Mandarin at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown. The dazzling new Broadway-style entertainment experience features a first-class cast, stunning costumes, splendid stage designs and enchanting music, woven together to immerse the audience in the romantic tale that has been enjoyed by more than 35 million people around the globe.

"Witnessing a Broadway stage musical is like witnessing no other form of entertainment, and it brings us great joy to offer that experience to guests in Shanghai -- first with THE LION KING and now with this new Mandarin production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," said Philippe Gas, general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST has captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and we look forward to welcoming families and friends from across China to enjoy all of the magic it brings to the stage during a visit to the Shanghai Disney Resort."

The show represents the second collaboration between Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Theatrical Productions, and integrates the classic tale with local language translations, talented local cast members and specially adapted story elements to create a captivating new production that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

"I am thrilled that Disney Theatrical Productions has once again partnered with Shanghai Disney Resort as we celebrate the opening of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," said Thomas Schumacher, president and producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "Rob Roth and our original Broadway creative team have done a spectacular job in recreating this beloved story that will resonate with all audiences in China."

The premiere marks a milestone moment for the show after undergoing more than a year of preparations - including nation-wide auditions, brand new Mandarin translation, reimagined stage and costume design, rigorous rehearsals, and more-culminating in a new, Broadway-caliber musical production.

Opening to the public beginning June 15, the show comprises an approximately two-hour program with a 15-minute intermission, and offers a great addition to a visit to the resort, or a perfect visit opportunity all on its own. Tickets are available at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre box office, on the Shanghai Disney Resort website (www.shanghaidisneyresort.com), Damain.cn, and the other official resort travel trade providers.

