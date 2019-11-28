Photo Flash: London's Old Royal Naval College Hosts Filming Of THE CROWN, LES MISERABLES & More!

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the iconic Sir Christopher Wren-designed complex on the River Thames, has been used as a filming site for fan-favourite blockbusters - including, recently Netflix's hit show The Crown (2017-).

The stunning Old Royal Naval College has also doubled as Revolutionary Paris in Les Misérables (2012), and the streets of Victorian London in The Young Victoria (2009) and Sherlock Holmes (2009).

Keira Knightley has swept along the colonnades in The Duchess (2008), and Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have battled aliens in the grounds in Thor: The Dark World (2013).

See photographs below!

Olivia Colman in The Crown, copyright Netflix - Painted Hall Vanessa Kirby in The Crown - Queen Anne Court The Crown, copyright Netflix - The Painted Hall The Crown - The Painted Hall The Crown - Queen Anne Court Sherlock Holmes - courtyard Rupert Friend, Emily Blunt in The Young Victoria - Pepys Walk Marvel's Thor The Dark World - The Watergates, Old Royal Naval College (copyright Disney) Dark Elves in Thor The Dark World - Queen Anne Court (copyright Disney) Aaron Tveit, Eddie Redmayne in Les Miserables Keira Knightley in The Duchess - colonnades





