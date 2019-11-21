Photo Flash: Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND
Harry Townsend's Last Stand (www.HarryTownsendsLastStand.com) a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore; Handle With Care), is currently playing at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters, Angels in America, Other People's Money). Starring Three time Tony® Award Nominee and Tony® Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Craig Bierko (Tony® Award and Drama Desk Award nominee, Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods"), Harry Townsend's Last Stand opens on Wednesday, December 4.
Take a look at photos below!
A comedy with heart, Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand tells a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.
Harry Townsend's Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern (Skintight; 4000 Miles), costume design by David C. Woolard (Broadway: West Side Story; The Who's Tommy), lighting design by Jeff Davis (Newsies; Sister Act) and sound design by John Gromada (Broadway: The Trip to Bountiful; Seminar). General management is by Brierpatch Productions.
Harry Townsend's Last Stand begins a strictly limited engagement at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) on November 18. Opening night is December 4. Performances are Monday-Tuesday at 7:30PM, Thursday at 2:30PM and 7:30PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:30PM and 7:30PM and Sunday at 3:00PM. Tickets are from $59-89.00 with premium reserved seating available. All tickets are subject to a $2.50 facility fee. Tickets are available online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling CityTix at (212) 581-1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office.
Photo Credit: Maria Baranova
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure ... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7
Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... (read more)