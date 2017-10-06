Photo Flash: Krysta Rodriguez, Giuliana & Bill Rancic and More Attend The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala

On Thursday, October 5, The Pink Agenda, a New York City-based nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals, hosted The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala at Three Sixty° in New York. Below, BroadwayWorld has photos from the event, which honored stage star Krysta Rodriguez!

The Pink Agenda shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) as well as Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH initiative. Through The Combined effort of this year's co-chairs, The Pink Agenda's leadership, and the 500 event attendees, the gala successfully raised over $250,000 for breast cancer research.

Giuliana & Bill Rancic served as co-hosts for The Pink Agenda's Annual Gala this year, with Bill Rancic and Danielle Lauder leading the live auction. Co-chairs for the event were Meghan Rooney Foley and Zoe Katz, with honorary co-chairs Samantha Fuld and Jason Greenstone.

Giuliana welcomed The Pink Agenda supporters alongside husband, Bill Rancic, "Bill and I love being with a community that is so committed to our mission. We look forward to this evening every year - all of you give me hope that together we will make breast cancer history."

The Pink Agenda honored actor, activist, and breast cancer survivor Krysta Rodriguez at the gala with the Lisa Mae Lee Award, in recognition of her character, courage, optimism, and outstanding leadership in the fight against breast cancer. The Lisa Mae Lee Award is named in memory of one of The Pink Agenda founder's mother who succumbed to the disease in 2008.

"I'm proud to be among the unbelievable people of The Pink Agenda, one of the most comprehensive breast cancer organizations around today, especially in their work in recognizing younger women in their fight," Krysta noted in her remarks. She added, "To have allies like them in a disease that no longer discriminates between ages, is invaluable."

FAB-U-WISH aims to help young women fighting breast cancer feel special while raising awareness for breast cancer research. Each year, a FAB-U-WISH is granted to a young woman battling breast cancer at the gala. This year's recipient, Leslie, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 23.

Notable guests included Melissa Ben-Ishay, Carly Cardellino, Andi Dorfman, Candice Kumai, Danielle Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder, Darcy Miller Nussbaum, Hayley Paige, Collins Tuohy Smith, and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant & Ryan Serhant. Music for the evening was provided by Harley Viera-Newton and Quiana Parks.

The Pink Agenda's Annual Gala was generously sponsored by Alba Botanica, Bandier, Cindy & Rob Citrone, Cushman & Wakefield, dpHUE, Cathy Franklin & Jeffrey Baker, Hanky Panky, William P. Lauder & Lori Kanter Tritsch, Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Pittsburgh Steelers, and RBC Capital Markets.

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard



The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala



The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala



The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala



The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala



Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic



Bill Rancic, Krysta Rodriguez and Giuliana Rancic



Candace Kumai



Cindy Citrone



Cindy Citrone and Gabby Citrone



Danielle Lauder



Danielle Lauder and Bill Rancic



Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck



Giuliana Rancic



Harley Viera-Newton



Hayley Paige Wallis and Andi Dorfman



Jacquelyn M. Sharnick, Liana M. Douillet Guzman, Giuliana Rancic and Marissa Renee Lee



Jaquelyn M. Sharnick, Krysta Rodriguez, Fab-U-Wish Recipient Leslie, Liana M. Douillet Guzman and Marissa Renee Lee



Krysta Rodriguez



Krysta Rodriguez and Fab-U-Wish Recipient Leslie



Larissa Podermanski, Giuliana Rancic and Fab-U-Wish Recipient Leslie



Lori Kanter Tritsch, Alex Tritsch, Samantha Fuld and William Lauder



Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant



Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant



Seth Horowitz, Melissa Ben-Ishay



Zoe Katz, Krysta Rodriguez and Meghan Rooney Foley



Irwin Simon and Giuliana Rancic



Jane Hertzmark Hudis and Lori Kanter Tritsch



Jeffery Baker, William Lauder, Cindy Citrone, Maghan Hortsmann, Alexis Bodenheimer, Cathy Franklin, Marion Smith and Brian Buglione



Jessica Chia, April Franzino, Angelique Serrano, Carolanne Coviello, Giuliana Rancic, Roseann Fernandez, Sohana Samanta and Julie Marchant-Houle



Quiana Parks