Photo Flash: Betty Buckley Visits Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture

This past weekend, Betty Buckley joined Jason Robert Brown as his special guest for his artist-in-residence concerts at SubCulture, which continues tonight, November 25. Take a look at photos below!

"There are singers, and there is Betty Buckley. There are actors, and there is Betty Buckley. There are legends, and there is Betty Buckley," said Mr. Brown. "Betty and I have been circling each other for twenty years, looking for the right opportunity to collaborate, and I can't believe it's finally here. The greatest joy of this residency has been the opportunity to make music with artists who I have long admired, and Betty is at the top of that list."

SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown, the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, is currently in its fifth year. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.

Photo Credit: Erika Kapin Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley and company Betty Buckley Betty Buckley Betty Buckley Betty Buckley

Betty Buckley and Jason Robert Brown





