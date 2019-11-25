Photo Flash: Betty Buckley Visits Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture
This past weekend, Betty Buckley joined Jason Robert Brown as his special guest for his artist-in-residence concerts at SubCulture, which continues tonight, November 25. Take a look at photos below!
"There are singers, and there is Betty Buckley. There are actors, and there is Betty Buckley. There are legends, and there is Betty Buckley," said Mr. Brown. "Betty and I have been circling each other for twenty years, looking for the right opportunity to collaborate, and I can't believe it's finally here. The greatest joy of this residency has been the opportunity to make music with artists who I have long admired, and Betty is at the top of that list."
SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown, the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, is currently in its fifth year. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.
Photo Credit: Erika Kapin
Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley and company
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley and Jason Robert Brown
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store ... (read more)