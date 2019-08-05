Photo Flash: James Snyder And The Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Take The Stage At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a concert benefitting Lumos on Monday, July 22.

Children's High Level Group , an international non-governmental charity (NGO) founded by British author of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling , which promotes an end to the institutionalisation of children worldwide. James Snyder, Broadway's Harry Potter himself, hosted an evening of music, magic, and mayhem along with the cast of the Tony and Olivier-winning show. Proceeds went to Lumos, formerly known as

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





