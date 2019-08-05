Photo Flash: James Snyder And The Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Take The Stage At Birdland
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present James Snyder and the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a concert benefitting Lumos on Monday, July 22.
James Snyder, Broadway's Harry Potter himself, hosted an evening of music, magic, and mayhem along with the cast of the Tony and Olivier-winning show. Proceeds went to Lumos, formerly known as Children's High Level Group, an international non-governmental charity (NGO) founded by British author of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, which promotes an end to the institutionalisation of children worldwide.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Zell Steele Morrow, Jim Caruso
Zell Steele Morrow, James Snyder, Nicholas Podany
Sarita Aminash
Robin Macatangay, Russ Kaplan, James Snyder, Matthew Moppa Elliott, Wayan Zoey
Matt Mueller, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, James Snyder, Zell Steele Morrow
The Cast of LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS
James Snyder, Sarita Aminash
James Snyder. Patrick DuLaney. Eva Kaminsky
James Brown III
Erica Sweeney
Erica Sweeney, James Snyder, Diane Davis
Erica Sweeney, James Snyder
Catherine Ashmore Bradley, Grace DeAmicis, Jim Caruso
Cast
Erica Sweeney