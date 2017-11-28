Photo Flash: James Earl Jones, Sam Waterston and F. Murray Abraham Chat KING LEAR at The Public Theater

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE SPOTLIGHT

As previously announced, The Public Theater and The Shakespeare Society are joining forces to form the new PUBLIC SHAKESPEARE INITIATIVE, under the leadership of long-time Shakespeare Society Artistic Director, Michael Sexton.

The 2017 Fall line-up of PUBLIC SHAKESPEARE INITIATIVE continued last night, November 27th, with PUBLIC SHAKESPEARE TALKS: EYELESS RAGE-ANGER IN KING LEAR, a conversation about anger-noble, destructive, cleansing, and clarifying-in Shakespeare's tragedy of ungoverned rage and its consequences, King Lear.

The evening featured a group of veterans of the role - James Earl Jones, Sam Waterston and F. Murray Abraham - at The Public Theater in conversation with Public Shakespeare Initiative Director Michael Sexton and other special guests.

BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Anton Martynov





