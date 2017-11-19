Photo Flash: It's Like We Have ESPN or Something! First Look at MEAN GIRLS

It's time to find out who can sit with them. Mean Girls opens tonight at the National Theatre in DC and they've just revealed the first production photo via the show's Facebook. Check out The Plastics' first meeting with Cady!

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, Mean Girls takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens.

