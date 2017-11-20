Photo Flash: On Wednesdays We Wear Pink! First Look at Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS in D.C.

The pre-Broadway world premiere of Mean Girls is onstage now through December 3, 2017 at the National Theatre in downtown Washington, D.C. BroadwayWorld has a full-fledged first look at the cast in action below!

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"); and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (LEGALLY BLONDE). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (THE BOOK OF MORMON, SOMETHING ROTTEN!) directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles