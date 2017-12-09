THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
Photo Flash: Inside the Premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Dec. 9, 2017  

The premiere of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN was held last night, December 8, on the Queen Mary 2 in NYC. Among those in attendance were the principal cast led by Hugh Jackman, director Michael Gracey and songwriting team Pasek & Paul. Check out photos from the evening below!

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

The film hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

Photo Credit: Starpix


