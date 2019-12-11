Photo Flash: HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD, MOULIN ROUGE! and More at RED BUCKET FOLLIES 2019

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).





