Photo Flash: HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD, MOULIN ROUGE! and More at RED BUCKET FOLLIES 2019
Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Take a look at photos below!
Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).
Photo Credit: Monica Simoes and Allison Stock
Opening Number
A Musical About Star Wars
Cast of Chicago
American Utopia
Dancers
Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
The Great Society
National Tours
The Rose Tattoo
The Lion King
Frozen
Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton
Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo, Sahr Ngaujah
Ellie MacPherson, John Rochette, Ashley Matthews, Sid Solomon
Ephraim Sykes, James Harkness, Jawan Jackson
Christian Borle, Daniel J. Watts, Adrienne Warren, Jonathan Groff
Judges
