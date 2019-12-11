BC/EFA
Photo Flash: HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD, MOULIN ROUGE! and More at RED BUCKET FOLLIES 2019

Dec. 11, 2019  

Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes and Allison Stock

Opening Number

A Musical About Star Wars

Cast of Chicago

American Utopia

Dancers

Phantom of the Opera

Dear Evan Hansen

The Great Society

National Tours

The Rose Tattoo

The Lion King

Frozen

Fiddler on the Roof

Hamilton

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Christine Pedi

Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo, Sahr Ngaujah

Ellie MacPherson, John Rochette, Ashley Matthews, Sid Solomon

Ephraim Sykes, James Harkness, Jawan Jackson

Christian Borle, Daniel J. Watts, Adrienne Warren, Jonathan Groff

Andre De Shields

Seth Rudetsky

Judges



