Photo Flash: Go Inside Opening Night of ONLY HUMAN with Gary Busey & More!

Only Human, a new pop-rock musical starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey as God, opened just last night, October 21, at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street).

Busey is joined by Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights and Only Human's composer/lyricist, as 'Lou,' Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as 'Maggie,' and Evan Maltby (roles with New York Musical Festival, Musicals Tonight, The Flea Theatre) as 'J.C.' The production also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction is by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.

Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Only Human





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You