Photo Flash: Go Inside Opening Night of ONLY HUMAN with Gary Busey & More!
Only Human, a new pop-rock musical starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey as God, opened just last night, October 21, at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street).
Busey is joined by Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights and Only Human's composer/lyricist, as 'Lou,' Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as 'Maggie,' and Evan Maltby (roles with New York Musical Festival, Musicals Tonight, The Flea Theatre) as 'J.C.' The production also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).
Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction is by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.
Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Only Human
The Cast Board for Only Human
Lili Thomas, Kim Steele, Mike Squillante, Gary Busey, Ben Bogen (front), and Evan Maltby
Lili Thomas, Kim Steele, Evan Maltby (front), Mike Squillante, and Gary Busey
Kim Steele and Mike Squillante
Kim Steele and Gary Busey
Kim Steele, Gary Busey (front), Lili Thomas and Mike Squillante
Charles West and John Eric Parker
Scenic Designer Andrew Moerdyk and guest
Costume Designer Avery Reed and guest
Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Scenic Designer Andrew Moerdyk, Director NJ Agwuna, Costume Designer Avery Reed, Choreographer Josue Jasmin and Production Assistant Graham Garlington
Director NJ Agwuna, Choreographer Josue Jasmin and Production Assistant Graham Garlington
Charles West, Lili Thomas and Ben Bogen
Ethan Maltby
Orchestrator, Music Director and Arranger Adria Barbosa
Book Writer Jess Carson
Evan Maltby, Kim Steele, Gary Busey and Mike Squillante
Gary Busey, Luke Busey and Steffanie Sampson
Producer Jesse Murphy
Alex Wyse, Ben Bogen and Ben Fankhauser
Producer Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante
Producers Jesse Murphy, Steven Becker and Jela Okpara
Choreographer Josue Jasmin and Producer Jesse Murphy
Gary Busey, Mike Squillante, Producer Jesse Murphy and Kim Steele
Gary and Luke Busey
Producers James Sears Bryant and Jesse Murphy
