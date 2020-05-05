Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Animated Series CENTRAL PARK Starring Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Central Park

Apple TV+ is set to premiere the new animated musical comedy series Central Park, which features a voice cast that includes many Broadway stars!

Central Park's voice cast includes Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), Kristen Bell (Frozen), Kathryn Hahn (Boeing-Boeing), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Little Mermaid), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games).

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

Get a first look at the animated series below!

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

Central Park will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 29!





