Photo Flash: Gaten Matarazzo Visits OKLAHOMA!
Recently, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things fame visited Oklahoma! He posed with the cast backstage after the show. Check out the photos below!
Matarazzo has also appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables.
Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award® in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.
Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.
Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.
The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.
Photo Credit: Caroline Weber
Gaten Matarazzo and Gabrielle Hamilton
Gaten Matarazzo and Rebecca Naomi Jones
Gaten Matarazzo and Damon Daunno
Gaten Matarazzo and Ali Stoker
Gaten Matarazzo and Chris Bannow
