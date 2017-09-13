Photo Flash: First Look at the SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS National Tour in San Francisco

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) continues its 2017-18 season with Bess Wohl's fresh, perceptive comedy Small Mouth Sounds (October 11-December 10, 2017). Press nights for Small Mouth Sounds will be held on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Under the eye of an unseen guru, six wildly disparate urbanites looking for life balance gather for a weeklong silent retreat in the woods. As they listen to their leader's ruminations (and struggle to meditate while clumsily fighting their most primal of urges), they learn that silence can indeed be golden. It can also be funny, frustrating, erotic, comforting, and profoundly passive-aggressive.

Selected as a "Best Of" Theater Pick by the New York Times, Time Out New York, New York magazine, the New York Post, and The Hollywood Reporter, the A.C.T. production of Small Mouth Sounds is the first west coast stop of the highly anticipated seven-month national tour.

Under the direction of Rachel Chavkin, a 2017 Tony Award nominee for Best Direction of a Musical (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Small Mouth Sounds features (in alphabetical order): Connor Barrett (Jan), Ben Beckley (Ned), Edward Chin-Lyn (Rodney), Orville Mendoza (Teacher), Brenna Palughi (Alicia), Socorro Santiago (Joan), and Cherene Snow (Judy).

The original design team from the off-Broadway production of Small Mouth Sounds returns for A.C.T.'s production and includes Obie Award winner Laura Jellinek (Scenic Designer), Tilly Grimes (Costume Designer), Mike Inwood (Lighting Designer), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Stowe Nelson (Sound Designer), Andrew Schneider (Projection Designer), and Noah Mease (Prop Designer).

Performances of Small Mouth Sounds will take place at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, San Francisco). Single tickets (ranging from $14-$90) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228 or online at www.act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

