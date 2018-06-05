Photo Flash: First Look at the Refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre, Future Home to Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE!

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) offered a look inside the newly refurbished and restored Emerson Colonial Theatre, which is set to open to the public later this month with the first preview performance of the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on June 27, 2018.

Through collaboration with Elkus Manfredi Architects and Consigli Contracting Co., the renovation of Boston's most storied venue harkens back to the building's original 1900 design while introducing modern back-of-house technology and efficiencies, allowing the venue to welcome a diverse array of programming.

As previously announced, ATG has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue, including investing several million dollars in much-needed capital improvements to the historic theater, and renewing the tradition of the Emerson Colonial Theatre as the birthplace of new Broadway musicals. In its storied history, the Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun, Follies, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and Grand Hotel, among others. The theatre will also program a variety of live entertainment offerings, titles of which will be announced shortly.

"It is a privilege to Raise the Curtain on the Emerson Colonial Theatre's stage once more," says Stephen Lewin, CEO, ATG North America and Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, North America. "We are committed to reviving the tradition of great theatre being born in Boston while simultaneously inviting new and existing audiences into this landmark space to experience all forms of live performance. We are grateful toEmerson College for entrusting us to bring the Colonial back to Boston's vibrant cultural landscape, and we look forward to providing the community with a fantastic, premium experience from the moment they enter the building."

