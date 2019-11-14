Photo Flash: First Look at NY City Center's EVITA, with Solea Pfeiffer & More!
Last night, November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady.
The production stars two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, plays Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last seen at City Center in Songs for a New World, plays Eva age 20 - 33. The cast also features Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.
Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Enrique Acevedo and Solea Pfeiffer
Evita Ensemble
Evita Ensemble
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer
Maia Reficco and ensemble
Philip Hernandez, Guillermina Quiroga, Mariano Logiudice
Solea Pfeiffer and ensemble
Solea Pfeiffer and ensemble
Solea Pfeiffer and Erique Acevedo
Solea Pfeiffer and Tessa Noelle Frascogna
