Photo Flash: First Look at NY City Center's EVITA, with Solea Pfeiffer & More!

Last night, November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady.

The production stars two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, plays Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last seen at City Center in Songs for a New World, plays Eva age 20 - 33. The cast also features Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





