Photo Flash: First Look at MTC's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD

Jan. 29, 2018  

In The Body of the World is now in previews ahead of a Tuesday, February 6 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production starring Eve Ensler, check them out below!

The Tony Award-winning author, performer and activist Eve Ensler, whose The Vagina Monologues is an international sensation, comes to MTC with a powerful new play based on her critically acclaimed memoir. While working with women suffering from the ravages of war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ensler was stunned by a life-threatening diagnosis. Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler's personal journey uncovers surprising connections between her body and the earth and how illness can be both transformative and transcendent. Directing this bold, unflinching and inspiring piece is Tony award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin).

The creative team for In The Body of The World includes Myung Hee Cho (scenic and costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), M.L. Dogg and Sam Lerner (sound design),Finn Ross (projections), and Jill Johnson (movement).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


