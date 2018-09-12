Photo Flash: First Look at M. BUTTERFLY, Produced by Jhett Tolentino

Manila, Philippines--Presented by acclaimed Broadway producer Jhett Tolentino and Frontrow Entertainment, M. BUTTERFLY (1988), the Tony Award-winning play written by David Henry Hwang is all set to open tonight, September 13, at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center, Bonifacio Global City. Multi-award winning stage and film director Kanakan-Balintagos directs this highly anticipated production.

A classic masterpiece from Mr. Hwang, inspired by Giacomo Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly, is loosely based on events surrounding a 1986 espionage trial about a mysterious Chinese opera singer and a French diplomat.

"René Gallimard is a member of the French embassy in China. René is mild-mannered and considers himself to be poor with women. Attending an opera performance, he meets and falls in love with Chinese opera star Song Liling, a woman whom he considers to be the embodiment of the perfect woman, Butterfly," its official synopsis says.

This production stars RS Francisco (Song Liling), who first played the role in 1990; Olivier Borten ( René Gallimard), Pinky Amador (Helga), Norm McLeod (Manuel Toulon), Lee O'Brian (Marc), Mayen Estanero (Suzuki, Comrade Chin), Maya Encila (Renee), and Rica Nepomuceno (Opera Singer). The ensemble includes John Paul Ortenero, Pheit Iena Ballug, Kay Megan Kierulf, Aira Jay Igarta, and Ulysses Basa.

Eric Pineda is the costume designer; Ohm David, set designer; Jethro Joaquin, sound designer; John Batalla, lighting designer; Joed Balsamo, music director; Carissa Adea, choreographer, and Gery Penaso, makeup designer.

M. BUTTERFLY's net proceeds will be donated to preselected charities and non-profit organizations.

The show runs until September 30.

Buy tickets (P1,000-P2,000) from TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Jhett Tolentino, Frontrow Entertainment

RS Francisco

Maya Encila, Olivier Bourten

Olivier Bourten, RS Francisco

Olivier Bourten, Norm McLeod

RS Francisco

Mayen Estanero, RS Francisco

