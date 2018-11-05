Photo Flash: First Look at Karen Olivo & Company in Forward Theater Company's FUN HOME

Forward Theater Company continues its 10th anniversary season celebration by producing its first musical, Fun Home (Book & Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Music by Jeanine Tesori) This groundbreaking musical is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, and is the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. As an added bonus, Forward Theater is excited to feature Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo in the production as Adult Alison. This Wisconsin premiere will be presented in the Playhouse at Overture Center, through November 25.

Graphic novelist Alison Bechdel's father was a volatile and brilliant man whose secrets defined her family and her life. Bruce taught high school English, ran the family's funeral home business, and was obsessed with restoring their old house. When he dies unexpectedly, Alison digs deeply into her childhood memories to try and understand how his choices may have influenced her own.

This unique, funny and heart-shattering new musical zig-zags across Alison's past and present as she tries to make sense of her parents' lives, her own sexuality, and how she maps the terrain of her adult world.

The production features an all-Wisconsin cast comprised of Karen Olivo, Clare Arena Haden, Matt Daniels, Rachael Zientek, Chantae Miller, Solana Ramirez-Garcia, Andy White, Tryg Gundersen, Donovan Lonsdale, and Walker Stephenson.

The creative team includes Mark Wurzelbacher (Music Director), Keith Pitts (Scenic Designer), Jason Fassl (Lighting Designer), Scott Rott (Costume Designer), James Uphoff (Sound Designer), Maureen Janson (Choreographer), Jake Penner (Associate Director).

Forward Theater is partnering with GSAFE Madison to present a free performance of Fun Home for members of youth LGTBQ clubs in high schools around Dane County. The performance will be held in the Playhouse at Overture Center.

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

