Photo Flash: First Look at Joe Sugg as Ogie in WAITRESS

Waitress has released the first images of Joe Sugg as Ogie in London's smash hit musical comedy where he will be making his West End debut from 9 September. The YouTube star, filmmaker, author, vlogger and 2018 Strictly Come Dancing finalist will take over the role from Blake Harrison, as previously seen as Neil from The Inbetweeners, following his final performance on 7 September.

Check out the photos below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Joe Sugg is a British YouTuber, filmmaker, author and vlogger. As of 2019, he has over 27 million followers across all social media channels and is an international star. His videos consist of challenges, pranks, impressions and gaming, across his three YouTube channels. Joe is the author of the tremendously successful graphic novel series 'Username', which was the fastest selling graphic novel of all time. He also wrote, starred and executive produced the travelogue specials 'Joe and Caspar: Hit the Road' and 'Hit the Road USA', with best friend - Caspar Lee, which set pre-order DVD sales records for Amazon, and both of which are available on Netflix. Last year, Joe launched Margravine Management with Caspar Lee. Margravine is a new talent management company that identifies, nurtures and elevates new talent in the digital sphere. Most recently, Joe was a finalist of one of the UK's largest shows, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and extended by popular demand, now booking through Christmas and New Year to 4 January 2020.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Alongside Joe Sugg as Ogie, Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You