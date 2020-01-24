Photo Flash: First Look at Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen and More in BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, with Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Duncan Sheik and Amanda Green and Musical Staging by Kelly Devine, is currently in previews in advance of Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4. A limited A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want, Clive) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice for The New Group.





