Photo Flash: First Look at JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY at TUTS

Get a first look at TUTS' Jerome Robbins' Broadway - the final show in the company's 2018/19 Season.

Leading off the amazing cast of 47 brilliant performers is Jeffrey Schecter. Joining him are Giselle O. Alvarez, Jordan Beall, Danielle Betscher, Jordan Betscher, Anne Brummel, Julio Catano-Yee, Austin Colburn, Joshua de Alba, Gabriella Enriquez, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Joseph Fierberg, Carlos Garza, Kelsey Gibbs, Maura Gill, Tyler Hanes, Stephen Hanna, Tasha Heggem, Michael Hoey, Sara Marie Jenkins, Michael Karash, Maya Kazzaz, Logan Keslar, Akina Kitazawa, Kelly Lomonte, Ashlyn Maddox, Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Courtney Ortiz, Jessie Peltier, Daniel Pahl, Tanner Pflueger, Amber Barbee Pickens, Sean Rozanski, Vinnie Smith, Cooper Stanton, Gabi Stapula, Alyssa Sunew, Christopher Tipps, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Kristin Warren, Matt Wiercinski, Andrew Wilson, Minami Yusui, Blake Zelesnikar, and Teresa Zimmermann.

Jerome Robbins Broadway, is be directed by Cynthia Onrubia with production supervision by Chris Bailey. Music supervision by Michael Horsley, with music direction byStephen W. Jones and additional choreography by Harrison Beal. They are joined by Set DesignerRyan McGettigan, Costume Designer Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer Jason Lyons, Sound DesignerAndrew Harper, and Projection Designer Nathan W. Scheuer. Casting for Jerome Robbins' Broadway is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA. Associate Director Matt Kunkel and Associate Choreographer Beth Crandell round out the team.

Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an epic musical anthology that honors the career highlights of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins. Filled with mesmerizing production numbers from some of Robbins' biggest hits, including West Side Story, Gypsy, On the Town, Peter Pan, The King and I and Fiddler on the Roof, this monumental TUTS premiere is the crown jewel of the musical theatre company's 50th Anniversary Season. Jerome Robbins' Broadway runs May 28 through June 9 at theHobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

